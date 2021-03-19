4 physicians suing their former employers

Four physicians filed lawsuits in March against the health systems and medical groups previously employing them.

1. Aysha Khoury, MD, filed a lawsuit against Pasadena, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine on March 3. She was suspended in August after leading a discussion about racism in medicine, and the school did not renew her contract in December, according to Medscape. Click here to read the full coverage.



2. Timothy Story, MD, of Carmel, Ind., is suing St. Vincent Medical Group. In the March 4 lawsuit, Dr. Story claimed the Indianapolis-based medical group, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, fired him because he didn't notify the group that he was under federal investigation for his prescription practices. Dr. Story said he wasn't aware of an investigation and has not been named in a federal investigation or indictment. Click here to read the full article.



3. Boardman, Ohio-based Adil Jaffer, MD, filed a lawsuit against Steward Medical Group, part of Boston-based Steward Health Care, alleging he received higher-than-average pay to keep referrals within the Steward network. Steward Medical Group denies Dr. Jaffer's claims. "Steward Medical Group takes its legal and clinical obligations very seriously and intends to vigorously defend itself against the specious allegations put forth in Dr. Jaffer’s complaint," said Roger Mitty, MD, senior vice president of Steward Medical Group, in a statement to Becker's. Click here to read the full article.



4. Courtney Stephenson, DO, filed a $10 million lawsuit against Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, claiming she experienced retaliation for taking leave to care for her sick daughter in June 2019 and was fired November 2019. Atrium Health disagrees with Dr. Stephenson's allegations. Click here to read the full article.

