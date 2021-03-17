Indiana physician sues medical group, claims improper firing: 5 details

Timothy Story, MD, of Carmel, Ind., is suing St. Vincent Medical Group, alleging he was fired without cause last year, according to a report in The Indiana Lawyer.

Five details:

1. Indianapolis-based St. Vincent Medical Group, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, fired Dr. Story Aug. 27, claiming that he was under federal investigation for his prescription practices. Dr. Story said he wasn't aware of the investigation.

2. Dr. Story also claims his employment contract did not require him to notify St. Vincent of an investigation, as his termination notice stated.

3. When he filed the lawsuit March 4, Dr. Story had not been named in any federal investigation or indictment, according to the report.

4. Dr. Story now has a concierge medical practice that treats patients with heart disease.

5. Ascension St. Vincent declined to comment on pending litigation.

More articles on physicians:

There were 226 ASCs opened in 2019 & 3 more MedPAC 2021 report highlights

Missouri medical group breaks ground on outpatient surgery center

Bundled payments in ASCs: Good business or a race to the bottom?





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.