4 ASCs being built in unusual places

Here are four ASCs being built in unconventional locations — including a former movie theater — that Becker's has reported on in 2022:

1. A former movie theater in Kissimmee, Fla., is being converted into a medical office building that will be home to an ASC, a lab and a radiology center.

2. NYU Langone Hospital and Long Island Community Hospital are planning to purchase a building that formerly housed a Burlington Coat Factory in Patchogue, N.Y.

3. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC.

4. Cooper University Health Care is converting a former Sears building in Moorestown, N.J., to a medical facility and an ASC.