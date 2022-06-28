4 ASC closures in 11 months

Below are four ASC closures Becker's has reported on since last July:

1. The Surgery Center of Pottsville (Pa.) is closing June 28 after 17 years in operation.

2. Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial permanently closed three outpatient clinics to consolidate services and help address staff shortages.

3. Red Bud (Ill.) Regional Hospital closed the Monroe County Surgical Center in Waterloo, Ill., citing low volume and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, closed its ASC, the Tuscarawas Ambulatory Surgery Center.