30 recent studies to know

30 studies to know that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 29:

New research from Netskope, a cybersecurity company, found that 400 cloud applications delivered malware in 2022, tripling the number of distinct cloud applications that delivered malware in 2021.



Physicians are hesitant to prescribe Paxlovid, a COVID-19 antiviral, to patients 65 and older mostly because of drug interaction worries, according to a survey conducted by Medscape.



Researchers from New York City-based NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center identified a gene that drives the development of the second most common type of lung cancer, and a way to improve treatment.



Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine researchers recently found that a machine-learning algorithm that predicts mortality risk in cancer patients quadrupled the rates of end-of-life care conversations with patients.



An artificial intelligence-based model, dubbed Sybil, was able to accurately predict the risk of lung cancer for individuals with or without a significant smoking history.



A recent study suggests that the retirement savings gap between married and unmarried women is closing.



Most long COVID-19 symptoms among people who had a mild infection ease within a year, researchers found.



In a recent study, St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine researchers found Acinetobacter baumannii, an antibiotic-resistant bacterium responsible for many hospital-associated infections, can resurge after a catheter insertion.



Nearly 1 in 4 study participants admitted filling their respiratory devices with tap water, which can be unsterile, according to a CDC study.

A new study led by researchers at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University suggests the rise in home healthcare services could come with dangerous consequences: an increase in central line-associated bloodstream infections.



Despite decades of safety work, adverse events are still common in Massachusetts hospitals and may occur in about one-fourth of admissions. A new study from UC Davis Health has quantified the benefits of telehealth in terms of patients' cost savings and healthcare's carbon footprint.



Involving nurses in quality improvement efforts and fostering open communication among nursing staff could mitigate burnout, recent findings suggest.



Researchers have found cold temperatures may diminish an immune response in the nose, a possible explanation for why upper respiratory infections are more common in cold weather.



MyChart messages declined at San Francisco-based UCSF Health after the health system started billing for them, though clinicians rarely charge patients for them, a JAMA study found.



Black medical residents are much more likely to have any type of debt than other racial and ethnic groups, according to a new report from Health Affairs.



Researchers at Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center found an increase in the number of California women aged 65 and older who are diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer and dying from the disease.



Black and Hispanic patients were less likely to use or be offered patient portals compared to white patients, Politico found.



A study led by two economists suggested nurse practitioners were less productive than physicians.



Nearly half of ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations disrupted care delivery, a study in JAMA Health Forum found.



A retroactive study found multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children was more common and more severe than previously reported.