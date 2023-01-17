30 recent studies to know

30 studies to know that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 29:
- New research from Netskope, a cybersecurity company, found that 400 cloud applications delivered malware in 2022, tripling the number of distinct cloud applications that delivered malware in 2021.
- Physicians are hesitant to prescribe Paxlovid, a COVID-19 antiviral, to patients 65 and older mostly because of drug interaction worries, according to a survey conducted by Medscape.
- Researchers from New York City-based NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center identified a gene that drives the development of the second most common type of lung cancer, and a way to improve treatment.
- Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine researchers recently found that a machine-learning algorithm that predicts mortality risk in cancer patients quadrupled the rates of end-of-life care conversations with patients.
- An artificial intelligence-based model, dubbed Sybil, was able to accurately predict the risk of lung cancer for individuals with or without a significant smoking history.
- A recent study suggests that the retirement savings gap between married and unmarried women is closing.
- Most long COVID-19 symptoms among people who had a mild infection ease within a year, researchers found.
- In a recent study, St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine researchers found Acinetobacter baumannii, an antibiotic-resistant bacterium responsible for many hospital-associated infections, can resurge after a catheter insertion.
- Nearly 1 in 4 study participants admitted filling their respiratory devices with tap water, which can be unsterile, according to a CDC study.
- A new study led by researchers at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University suggests the rise in home healthcare services could come with dangerous consequences: an increase in central line-associated bloodstream infections.
- Despite decades of safety work, adverse events are still common in Massachusetts hospitals and may occur in about one-fourth of admissions.
- A new study from UC Davis Health has quantified the benefits of telehealth in terms of patients' cost savings and healthcare's carbon footprint.
- Involving nurses in quality improvement efforts and fostering open communication among nursing staff could mitigate burnout, recent findings suggest.
- Researchers have found cold temperatures may diminish an immune response in the nose, a possible explanation for why upper respiratory infections are more common in cold weather.
- MyChart messages declined at San Francisco-based UCSF Health after the health system started billing for them, though clinicians rarely charge patients for them, a JAMA study found.
- Black medical residents are much more likely to have any type of debt than other racial and ethnic groups, according to a new report from Health Affairs.
- Researchers at Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center found an increase in the number of California women aged 65 and older who are diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer and dying from the disease.
- Black and Hispanic patients were less likely to use or be offered patient portals compared to white patients, Politico found.
- A study led by two economists suggested nurse practitioners were less productive than physicians.
- Nearly half of ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations disrupted care delivery, a study in JAMA Health Forum found.
- A retroactive study found multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children was more common and more severe than previously reported.
- Mental health treatment appears to have increased as a result of expanded telehealth use during the pandemic.
- Researchers at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan may have found a way to predict risk of infection using cognitive performance tests.
- Hospitals' supply of two types of blood thinners wavered before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Patients referred to specialists who know their primary care physician may get better care.
- Antibiotic drug resistance isn't universal — it varies by the age of the patient and the healthcare setting, a study suggests.
- Young people who have recovered from multisystem inflammatory syndrome can safely receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
- A recent study found cancer-fighting T-cells may switch sides and help cancer tumors once they become exhausted.
- A surge in diabetes diagnoses among American youth is predicted by 2060, according to a CDC report.
- Less than 25 percent of neonatal intensive care units across the U.S. screen for universal social determinants of health.