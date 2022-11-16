3 fast facts on physician pay

Here are three fast facts on physician pay:

1. Interventional cardiologists saw the biggest drop in pay this year — overall, physician pay increased for eight specialties and decreased for four specialties in the past year, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

2. Physician compensation at physician-owned practices since 2006 has mostly met or exceeded that of hospital-owned practices.

3. Here is the starting salary for the most in-demand providers: