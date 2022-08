3 company partnerships in July

In July, partnerships between companies continued to trend in healthcare. From drug partnerships to AI partnerships, three major partnerships formed in the last 30 days.

Three July healthcare partnerships:

1. Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly partnered with 3D printer Triastek to develop gastrointestinal drugs.

2. Prime Healthcare partnered with Robotics Outpatient Center Los Angeles to increase surgery offerings at Prime Healthcare's ASC.



3. Endoscopy video technology company Virgo has partnered with Satisfai Health to improve developments in gastroenterology.