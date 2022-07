Robotics Outpatient Center Los Angeles and Prime Healthcare have inked a deal to expand both groups' outpatient surgery offerings, the Ontario, Calif.-based health system said July 8.

The partnership will offer Prime Healthcare patients same-day surgeries at the ASC, which include minimally invasive procedures such as spinal surgery, laparoscopic urologic techniques and orthopedic sports injury repair.

Prime Healthcare has 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient facilities in 14 states.