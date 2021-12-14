2 Minnesota ASCs 'go green,' cut costs

Minneapolis-based Green OR, a company that reprocesses single-use orthopedic devices for ASCs and hospitals, is now providing services to two Twin Cities Orthopedics ASCs.

Crosstown Surgery Center and Eagan Surgery Center, both in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, have added Green OR collection bins, the company said in a Dec. 13 LinkedIn post.. The company gathers deposited devices and reprocesses them so they can be used again at a cost savings of up to 50 percent, according to Green OR's parent company DeRoyal.

"Instead of discarding [single-use orthopedic devices] to waste, just fill our collection bins and 'recycle,'" the company said in the post.

