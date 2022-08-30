18 states with more than 100 ASCs in 2022

While every U.S. state has ASCs operating in 2022, some states have more than others, with California topping the list at 845 Medicare-certified ASCs according to the ASC Association.
Eighteen states with over 100 Medicare-certified ASCs as of March:
California: 845
Florida: 463
Texas: 461
Georgia: 386
Maryland: 342
New Jersey: 260
Pennsylvania: 246
Arizona: 211
Ohio: 198
Washington: 184
New York: 158
Tennessee: 137
North Carolina: 137
Colorado: 136
Indiana: 134
Illinois: 133
Michigan: 112
Missouri: 101