18 states with more than 100 ASCs in 2022

While every U.S. state has ASCs operating in 2022, some states have more than others, with California topping the list at 845 Medicare-certified ASCs according to the ASC Association.

Eighteen states with over 100 Medicare-certified ASCs as of March:

California: 845

Florida: 463

Texas: 461

Georgia: 386

Maryland: 342

New Jersey: 260

Pennsylvania: 246

Arizona: 211

Ohio: 198

Washington: 184

New York: 158

Tennessee: 137

North Carolina: 137

Colorado: 136

Indiana: 134

Illinois: 133

Michigan: 112

Missouri: 101