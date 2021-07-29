$137.9M outpatient campus opening at OSU Wexner Medical Center

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will open a $137.9 million outpatient campus for primary and specialty care in Columbus Aug. 2.

Outpatient Care New Albany, a 251,000-square-foot facility, is one of three centers that will open as part of the medical center's strategic expansion of outpatient services.

"The events of the past 17 months have underscored the importance of high-quality, accessible healthcare to improve long-term outcomes and save lives," Ohio State President Kristina Johnson said in a July 29 news release.

Providers from 22 specialties — including orthopedics, gastroenterology, cardiology and primary care — will operate at the facility. Patients will be diagnosed and treated on site.

Outpatient procedures will include orthopedic surgery, colorectal surgery, gynecological surgery, general surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic vein treatment, and urology and vascular surgery.

More than 350 faculty and staff will perform more than 100 services.

"With this suburban outpatient care center, along with those we're building in Dublin and in the future, Powell, we're going beyond the traditional centralized hospital approach to improve patient-centered care, access and reduce patient costs,” said Dan Like, chief administrative officer of Ohio State Ambulatory Services.