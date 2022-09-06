10 'red flags' in job postings

According to a Sept. 1 report from CNBC, job seekers find job listings very influential when determining where to work.

A survey of 805 workers who have searched for a new job in the past year showed that excluding wages from a posting is the top red flag for job hunters.

Top ten red flags in job postings:

1. Unspecified salary range/wage

2. Low base salary

3. Required experience exceeds the job tasks

4. "Pay commensurate with experience"

5. Spelling and grammar mistakes

6. A long list of required qualifications

7. No mention of PTO

8. No mention of paid sick leave

9. Mention of weekend work

10. Too many interview rounds before hiring