10 'red flags' in job postings

According to a Sept. 1 report from CNBC, job seekers find job listings very influential when determining where to work.

A survey of 805 workers who have searched for a new job in the past year showed that excluding wages from a posting is the top red flag for job hunters. 

Top ten red flags in job postings: 

1. Unspecified salary range/wage

2. Low base salary 

3. Required experience exceeds the job tasks 

4. "Pay commensurate with experience" 

5. Spelling and grammar mistakes

6. A long list of required qualifications 

7. No mention of PTO 

8. No mention of paid sick leave

9. Mention of weekend work 

10. Too many interview rounds before hiring  

