10 'red flags' in job postings

According to a Sept. 1 report from CNBC, job seekers find job listings very influential when determining where to work.
A survey of 805 workers who have searched for a new job in the past year showed that excluding wages from a posting is the top red flag for job hunters.
Top ten red flags in job postings:
1. Unspecified salary range/wage
2. Low base salary
3. Required experience exceeds the job tasks
4. "Pay commensurate with experience"
5. Spelling and grammar mistakes
6. A long list of required qualifications
7. No mention of PTO
8. No mention of paid sick leave
9. Mention of weekend work
10. Too many interview rounds before hiring