10 most, least expensive cities

San Jose, Calif., is the most expensive major city in the U.S. for 2022, according to an Oct. 3 report from CNBC.

The ranking takes into account several factors including rent or mortgage prices, auto insurance, utility prices, life insurance costs and more.

Ten most expensive cities:

1. San Jose, Calif.

2. San Francisco

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Los Angeles

5. New York City

6. San Diego

7. Boston

8. Seattle

9. Riverside, Calif.

10. Denver

Ten least expensive cities:

1. Buffalo, N.Y.

2. Pittsburgh

3. Cleveland

4. Rochester, N.Y.

5. Louisville, Ky.

6. St. Louis

7. Memphis, Tenn.

8. Cincinnati

9. Birmingham, Ala.

10. Oklahoma City