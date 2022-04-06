10 highest paying states for physician assistants

The average annual salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $119,460, and PAs in Rhode Island earn the highest pay on average, according to a March 31 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

PAs in every state made more in 2021 than in 2020, according to the report. Here are the top 10 states where PAs have the highest average annual salary:

1. Rhode Island: $146,880

2. Alaska: $145,830

3. Connecticut: $141,790

4. New Jersey: $140,080

5. New Hampshire: $137,330

6. California: $136,920

7. Washington: $136,130

8. New Mexico: $132,370

9. New York: $131,810

10. Oregon: $130,000

