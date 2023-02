10 companies with the most FDA-cleared AI medical devices

Since 1995, the FDA has cleared 521 artificial intelligence-enabled medical devices through 510(k) clearance, de novo requests or approved premarket approval applications.

There are 10 companies with more than one AI-enabled device cleared by the FDA, according to a list compiled by biotech company Insilico Medicine, based on information published by the FDA.

Ten companies with the most cleared AI medical devices:

1. GE: 42 devices

2. Siemens: 29 devices

3. Canon: 17 devices

4. Aidoc: 13 devices

5. Philips: 10 devices

6. Zebra Medical Vision (acquired by Nanox Vision): nine devices

7. Quantib: seven devices

8. Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare: six devices

9. Viz.ai: six devices

10. Arterys (acquired by Tempus Labs): six devices