ASCA honors 2022 Nap Gary Award recipients

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association presented the 2022 Nap Gary Legacy Award for lifetime achievement in the ASC community to two physicians at the ASCA 2022 Conference & Expo in Dallas.

The recipients, Peter Daly, MD, and Thomas Deas Jr., MD, received their awards during the opening session of the conference April 27, according to an email shared with Becker's.

The award is given to those whose contributions have made a difference in the ASC industry.

Dr. Daly is an orthopedic surgeon and the chief medical officer and co-founder of One World Surgery, an organization that organizes surgical and primary care missions to its facility in Honduras.

Dr. Deas is a former ASCA board member and retired vice president of physician engagement at North Texas Specialty Physicians. He is currently a physician development coach at TCU School of Medicine in Fort Worth, Texas.