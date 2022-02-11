Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

UnitedHealthcare vs. Cigna vs. Anthem: How the big 3 stack up 

Payers UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem reported the largest year-end revenue in 2021. 

Here's how they stack up:

UnitedHealthcare:

1.  UnitedHealthcare reported $223 billion in year-end revenue, a jump of 11 percent over 2020's year-end results. 

2. The payer also reported $56.4 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, an increase over the company's $55.9 billion in revenue in the third quarter. 

3. Both quarterly and year-end operational earnings declined. The payer reported $2.1 billion in fourth quarter operational earnings, down 20 percent from last quarter, and $12 billion in year-end operational earnings, down 3 percent year over year. 

Cigna

1. Cigna reported $174.1 billion in 2021 revenue, up from $160.4 billion in 2020. It also beat its 2020 fourth quarter revenue, reporting $45.7 billion. 

2. However, the payer only posted $5.4 billion in net income, down 36.7 percent from 2020's $8.5 billion. 

3.  Cigna reported 185.7 million customer relationships. The figure was anchored by growth across all lines, resulting in 7 percent year-over-year growth. 

Anthem

1. The payer reported $137 billion in annual operating revenue, up 13.4 percent from 2020's $121 billion in revenue. 

2. During the fourth quarter, Anthem's operating revenue was $36 billion, up 14.2 percent year over year. 

3. Anthem's annual operating gain was $7.5 billion, up 17.8 percent year over year. 







