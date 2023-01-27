Top ASC procedures as a percentage of total Medicare payments

The top ASC procedure makes up 20.4 percent of total Medicare payments in 2022, according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health.
Here's the percentage of total Medicare payments for the top 10 ASC procedures:
|
CPT code
|
Description
|
Percentage of total Medicare payments in 2022
|
Percentage of total Medicare payments in 2023
|
66984
|
Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis (1 stage procedure)
|
20.4 percent
|
20.4 percent
|
63685
|
Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator or receiver, direct or inductive coupling
|
5.1 percent
|
5 percent
|
45380
|
Colonoscopy and biopsy
|
4 percent
|
4 percent
|
45385
|
Colonoscopy with lesion removal
|
3.3 percent
|
3.3 percent
|
27447
|
Total knee arthroplasty
|
3.1 percent
|
3.1 percent
|
63650
|
Implant neuroelectrodes
|
3 percent
|
3.1 percent
|
43239
|
Biopsy of the esophagus, stomach and/or upper small bowel using an endoscope
|
2.7 percent
|
2.7percent
|
64483
|
Injections of anesthetic and/or steroid drug into lower or sacral spine nerve root using imaging guidance
|
1.8 percent
|
1.8 percent
|
66991
|
Noncomplex cataract removal with insertion of aqueous drainage system
|
1.7 percent
|
1.6 percent
|
645590
|
Insertion or replacement of peripheral or gastric neurostimulator pulse
|
1.6 percent
|
1.6 percent