Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

Top ASC procedures as a percentage of total Medicare payments

Patsy Newitt -  

The top ASC procedure makes up 20.4 percent of total Medicare payments in 2022, according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health. 

Here's the percentage of total Medicare payments for the top 10 ASC procedures:

CPT code

Description 

Percentage of total Medicare payments in 2022

Percentage of total Medicare payments in 2023

66984

Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis (1 stage procedure)

20.4 percent

20.4 percent

63685

Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator or receiver, direct or inductive coupling

5.1 percent

5 percent

45380

Colonoscopy and biopsy

4 percent

4 percent

45385

Colonoscopy with lesion removal 

3.3 percent

3.3 percent

27447

Total knee arthroplasty

3.1 percent

3.1 percent

63650

Implant neuroelectrodes

3 percent

3.1 percent

43239

Biopsy of the esophagus, stomach and/or upper small bowel using an endoscope 

2.7 percent

2.7percent

64483

Injections of anesthetic and/or steroid drug into lower or sacral spine nerve root using imaging guidance

1.8 percent

1.8 percent

66991

Noncomplex cataract removal with insertion of aqueous drainage system

1.7 percent

1.6 percent

645590

Insertion or replacement of peripheral or gastric neurostimulator pulse 

1.6 percent

1.6 percent

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast