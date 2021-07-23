Third-party administrators can help leverage contracts, one ASC leader says

ASCs often can struggle to leverage payer contracts in comparison to larger hospitals and health systems.

Andy Wilkinson is the director of strategy and business operations, ambulatory surgery, for Shields Health Care Group. He spoke with Becker's ASC Review on ways to best leverage payer relationships.

Question: How does your center leverage payer contracts/relationships?

Andy Wilkinson: Relationships between payers and ASCs are still very much in their early stages in New England, as the market has historically been focused on hospital-based care.

We’re starting to work with third-party administrators to help ease the burden of healthcare expenses through referral management systems.These tend to be focused around a few select large employers in the area, and we're looking forward to expanding this to ease the burden of healthcare costs across the region.