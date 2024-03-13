The CMS moves helping, hurting ASCs

Here are six CMS moves that are helping and hurting ASCs.

Helping

CMS announced a program that will accelerate payments to Medicare Part A providers and advance payments to Part B providers who were impacted by the Change Healthcare cyberattack.

Under CMS' Interoperability and Prior Authorization final rule, certain payers have to communicate if and why a prior authorization request is denied. Impacted payers must send prior authorization decisions within 72 hours for expedited requests and seven calendar days for standard requests beginning in 2026.

CMS finalized a 3.1% payment rate for ASCs.

CMS added 11 nondental procedures to the ASC-covered list that were not included in the proposed rule.

Hurting