Texas physicians ask for more prospective payments amid pandemic

In August, the Texas Academy of Family Physicians released a five-point plan to improve primary care access and transition away from fee for service to a prospective payment system.

The plan contends that primary care practices embraced telemedicine during the pandemic to provide care for the community while the stay-at-home order was in place, but the virtual visits revenue didn't cover operating expenses. The practices that fared the best were already moving away from fee for service to a prospective payment system that incentivizes quality over quantity of care provided.



"Physicians operating under prospective payment systems remained viable businesses and nimble in the care they provided their patients during this unprecedented challenge," states the plan. "The difference offers a stark contrast and present-day case study for some of the pitfalls of FFS care and the advantages of alternative payment models."



Under the prospective payment system, physicians receive a flat rate per patient and deliver care at regular intervals. The organization likens the prospective payment to a subscription service with different pricing structures based on the level of care needed.



The Texas Academy of Family Physicians represents 10,000 members and also asked for updated state laws that would make it easier to get paid for telemedicine and expanded Medicaid public insurance programs, according to a report from the local news source KSAT.com, which is affiliated with Graham Media Group.



