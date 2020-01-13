3 ASC developments worth over $10M in December

Three ASC developments worth over $10M in December:

1. Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System held an open house for the Leroy Outpatient Center Dec. 18. The $10.5 million center is 20,000 square feet.

2. Missoula (Mont.) Bone and Joint opened its $16 million surgery center Dec. 2, which will allow physicians to perform another 1,000 surgeries annually.

3. Orthopedic Associates of Hartford (Conn.) aims to offer enhanced outpatient surgical care at its new $30 million facility.

