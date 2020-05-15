Proposed legislation would expand ASC eligibility for federal funding

A bill introduced May 12 by U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Ohio, aims to ensure ASCs and other outpatient care facilities are eligible to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, according to The Ripon Advance.

Backed by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons and other industry groups, HR 6803 would extend eligibility standards for certain small businesses under the "Waiver of Affiliation Rules" provision of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The proposed legislation would exempt specific ASCs and outpatient centers from affiliation rules.

"The Paycheck Protection Program is serving as a lifeline to thousands of Ohio businesses through this pandemic," Mr. Balderson said. "Facilities that provide essential care — like freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, dialysis clinics, and mental health and substance abuse treatment centers — are hurting right now and should be able to access critical relief funds so patient care can continue seamlessly after the pandemic."

More articles on surgery centers:

The plan for returning ASCs to business: 15 admins on changes post-pandemic

Michigan practices sue state over nonessential surgery ban

How 4 centers across the U.S. reopened & the new standards they set

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.