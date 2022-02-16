Physician group to pay $100K to resolve kickback allegations: 5 details

Brockton Urology Clinic in Boston will pay thousands of dollars to settle allegations it accepted kickbacks from a hospital for services never provided, according to the Justice Department.

Five details:

1. The owner of Brockton Urology, unnamed by the Justice Department, allegedly agreed to develop a prostate cancer center of excellence at a hospital.

2. Brockton and the hospital never created a center of excellence, and Brockton Urology didn't provide a physician director for the program.

3. The hospital paid Brockton Urology from April 2011 to December 2017, per the agreement, even though the prostate cancer center of excellence never existed. In return, Brockton Urology referred patients to the hospital.

4. The Justice Department classified the arrangement as an unlawful financial relationship violating the False Claims Act since the hospital billed Medicare for patients referred by Brockton Urology.

5. Brockton Urology Clinic will pay $100,000 to resolve the allegations.