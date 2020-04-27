Pennsylvania ASC gets $100K government loan

Wyomissing, Pa.-based Berks Ambulatory Surgery Center received a $100,000 loan from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, according to the Reading Eagle.

The fund was awarded April 15 in the second round of the state's COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program.

Berks Ambulatory Surgery Center was one of 160 companies in 43 counties to get a slice of the $13.5 million provided during the funding round.

"These loans will help businesses in the commonwealth quickly access capital to address their critical needs while we continue to follow the governor and health secretary's orders," said Dennis Davin, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development. "Small businesses are the fabric of our commonwealth, and the [Pennsylvania Gov. Tom] Wolf Administration is committed to supporting them to the fullest extent during this unprecedented time."

