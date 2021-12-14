Mississippi physician to pay $375K to resolve Medicare billing fraud allegations

A Mississippi physician and his practice have agreed to pay $375,000 to resolve allegations of improperly billing Medicare in violation of the False Claims Act, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi said Dec. 13.

Kevin Cooper, MD, and Pascagoula, Miss-based Cooper Family Medical Center, were accused of billing Medicare for more than $900,000 for nonreimbursable P-Stim acupuncture devices between July 2018 and August 2019.

The practice allegedly received $179,106.72 after billing Medicare for implantation of the devices despite not performing the procedures.