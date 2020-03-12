Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
Michigan ASC onboards administrative specialist — 3 insights
Copper Ridge Surgery Center has a new administrative team member, according to the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
Three things to know:
1. The Traverse City, Mich.-based ASC hired Laurie Lewis-Clute to serve as administrative and accounts payable specialist.
2. Along with providing accounts payable assistance, Ms. Lewis-Clute will provide administrative support to Copper Ridge Surgery Center CEO Tina Piotrowski, BSN.
3. Ms. Lewis-Clute has more than three decades of healthcare experience. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a degree in human services.
More articles on healthcare:
New Colorado ASC features 3 ORs, 11 recovery bays
Wisconsin system readies for hospital, surgery center opening
8 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.