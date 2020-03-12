Michigan ASC onboards administrative specialist — 3 insights

Copper Ridge Surgery Center has a new administrative team member, according to the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Three things to know:

1. The Traverse City, Mich.-based ASC hired Laurie Lewis-Clute to serve as administrative and accounts payable specialist.

2. Along with providing accounts payable assistance, Ms. Lewis-Clute will provide administrative support to Copper Ridge Surgery Center CEO Tina Piotrowski, BSN.

3. Ms. Lewis-Clute has more than three decades of healthcare experience. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a degree in human services.

