Michigan ASC hires finance controller as 2nd recent addition

Traverse City, Mich.-based Copper Ridge Surgery Center hired a finance controller, according to the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Claudia Ogden, a certified public accountant, is assuming the role with 17 years of experience working in healthcare. She graduated from Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree.

Earlier this year, Copper Ridge Surgery Center brought on board an administrative and accounts payable specialist, Laurie Lewis-Clute. Ms. Lewis-Clute joined the ASC with more than 30 years of healthcare experience.

