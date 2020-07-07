57 new musculoskeletal codes to take effect in October

The CDC's ICD-10-CM code update for fiscal year 2021 includes 57 new musculoskeletal codes, according to Part B News.

Three things to know:

1. Overall, the update entails 490 new, 47 revised and 58 invalidated codes, which were all outlined in the CDC's proposed rule.

2. Several of the new musculoskeletal codes are in the M24 category for other articular cartilage disorders, ligament disorders, pathological dislocation, recurrent dislocation, contracture and ankylosis.

3. The 2021 ICD-10-CM code rules take effect Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021. ICD-10-CM codes are used to classify diagnoses and the reason for visits to all U.S. healthcare settings.

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.