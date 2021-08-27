2 payer policy trends one CEO is watching

Steve Eisentrager, president of Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital in Springfield, spoke with Becker's ASC Review on the payer policy trends to which he's paying attention.

Question: What payer policy trends are you keeping an eye on? Why?

Steve Eisentrager: First, payer regulations and rules for sites of service. Second, alternative payment models for specialty care, including value-based care.

1. Sites of service: There has been uncertainty from payers regarding the what, how, where and when for sites of service. Payer policies hopefully will appropriately consider the right care, at the right place and the right value. The good news is as a surgical hospital (much like an ASC) we have a very efficient and affordable service model, nimble enough to "pivot" in a timely way despite a lack of payer predictability.

2. Alternative payment models: This is a future risk and opportunity at the same time. We have a head start on the quality and value foundation, coupled with a fresh strategic "road map" to be very well-positioned in the long term working with specialists, primary care and the necessary clinical coordination infrastructure to stay ahead of the curve.