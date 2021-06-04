USF Health’s endoscopy and surgery center snags accreditation

Tampa-based University of South Florida Health’s endoscopy and surgery center received accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the hospital announced June 2.

The USF Health Ambulatory Surgery Center and its Endoscopy and Surgery Center features five endoscopy and procedure suites, four operating rooms and a 33-bed recovery room.

The center offers orthopedics, ENT, ophthalmology, urology, gynecology, colorectal surgery, general surgery, breast oncology, plastic surgery, podiatry and endoscopy, among other services.

“AAAHC accreditation is the leading accreditor of ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S.,” Director Sharon Owen said. “With our status of achieving ongoing accreditation with AAAHC, we continue to demonstrate to our patients and community that we hold ourselves to a higher standard of patient care.”