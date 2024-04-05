California Society of Plastic Surgeons calls for tighter regulations on outpatient cosmetic surgery

The California Society of Plastic Surgeons called on state legislators to require any doctor performing outpatient cosmetic surgery to be residency-trained in the procedures offered.

The agency's comments come after The Los Angeles Times published a report that examined complaints in which patients were harmed or died after undergoing cosmetic procedures by physicians with no formal background in surgery.

"We have been tireless in our advocacy to mobilize state legislators to take action to prevent ongoing and unregulated patient harm that results when unqualified doctors trick patients into having plastic surgery," CSPS said in an April 5 news release. "Patients are dying because they are undergoing risky procedures by physicians who lack accredited residency training in surgery, specifically cosmetic surgery."

In addition to requiring residency training, CSPS also said physicians should not be allowed to provide services outside the scope of their education and training.

The organization said its members recently met with state legislators to discuss legislation that would reduce risks for patients seeking cosmetic surgery.