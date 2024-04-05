Brunswick Surgery Center earns 4 orthopedic accreditations

The Brunswick Surgery Center in Leland, N.C., has earned four certificates of excellence from DNV Healthcare, according to an April 5 report from Wilmington Biz.

The ASC is located in an EmergeOrtho building and staffed by 29 EmergeOrtho surgeons. It is the region's first ASC dedicated to orthopedics, according to the report.

Brunswick earned certifications in foot and ankle surgery, hip and knee replacements, shoulder surgery, and spine surgery. The practice also obtained a DNV Orthopedic Center of Excellence designation.

The three-year designation is awarded based on guidelines, recommendations and evidence-based standards of practice acknowledged by professional healthcare organizations and agencies in the discipline.