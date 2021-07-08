ASCs get better patient experience ratings than hospital outpatient departments, Leapfrog finds

Patients prefer same-day surgery at an ASC to a hospital outpatient department, according to a July 8 Leapfrog survey.

Overall, 89.1 percent of ASC patients and 84.7 percent of hospital outpatients rated their facilities positively. Ninety-one percent of patients in both settings rated communications about their procedures favorably.

About 97 percent of patients at both ASCs and hospital outpatient departments said they were treated well by staff and the facilities were clean. But patients were more willing to recommend ASCs (87.6 percent) than hospital outpatient departments (82.1 percent).

The survey results included responses from 363 ASCs and 1,353 hospitals with outpatient care.