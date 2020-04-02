AAAHC changes operational processes during COVID-19 pandemic

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care made a series of operational process changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you should know:

1. AAAHC has postponed most surveys except for initial and early-option surveys, organizations that are in identified immediate jeopardy, organizations with infection control deficiencies or organizations with other deficiencies that would result in heightened safety risk to patients and employees.

2. Practices with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 should contact AAAHC if they're in a survey window.

3. During the pandemic, all accredited organizations will remain accredited until normal operations resume across the country.

