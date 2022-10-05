National Spine & Pain Centers President on recent actions that have fostered organizational success

Doug Badertscher is the president of National Spine & Pain Centers in Rockford, Md.

Mr. Badertscher will serve on the keynote panel “What CMS, Private Payer Trends Mean for Physician-Owned ASCs” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

Doug Badertscher: We have continued to provide focus and leadership in a few areas: keeping high quality patient care job number one, and understanding that our healthcare world today is very different from pre-COVID and many shifts have happened, including staffing challenges and rising costs. We have worked with our HR team to be sure we are understanding market changes regionally, understand and review the morale of our team as they face these challenges. Additionally, understanding the growth of ASCs and the importance they are playing and will continue to play in the delivery of high quality patient care in a more cost effective manner. To this end we have new, larger ASCs opening which we have chosen to syndicate over the musculoskeletal healthcare vertical.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

DB: New ASCs coming to market and the excitement of orthopedic, pain, and musculoskeletal physicians working together, aligned with the common goal of high quality patient care outpatient ASCs. I do not really get nervous, as over many years in healthcare I have seen too many changes and learned that effectively understanding them and working through them beats nervous reaction all the time.

Q: How are you thinking about growth over the next 12 months?

DB: Standing still is not an option for success.

Q: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

DB: An understanding and listening ear, integrity, empathy and a team of great leaders working with them.