Tulane anesthesiology chair's 5 keys for a successful ASC

Gary Haynes, MD, PhD, the Merryl and Sam Israel Chair in Anesthesiology at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, joined Becker's to share his essentials for success for anesthesiologists in ASCs.
Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity. If you would like to contribute to our next question, please email phaeffele@beckershealthcare.com.
Question: What would you put on an ASC management "cheat sheet"?
Dr. Gary Haynes: Some important points for anesthesia at an ASC:
- Solid anesthesia professionals who are focused on excellent patient care.
- Complete pre-anesthetic clearance and evaluation to last minute delays or cancellations.
- Reliable scheduling: must keep cases within planned hours of operation to avoid overtime costs and patient complaints.
- Very capable anesthesiologists: ASC patients are increasingly complicated with comorbidities; need anesthesiologists who can manage.
- Always need a plan for patient disposition when there is a complication.