Texas anesthesiologist pays $100K to settle false billing accusations

A Katy, Texas, anesthesiologist paid $100,000 to resolve allegations he falsely billed Medicare for acupuncture, Woodlands Online reports.

Jaime Robledo, MD, is accused of fraudulently billing Medicare for a series of neurostimulator electrode implantation procedures between Nov. 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019. He allegedly did not perform those procedures, but instead used a device for electro-acupuncture. Medicare does not reimburse for electro-acupuncture as an implantable neurostimulator.

Although Dr. Robledo settled, no determination of liability was made.

Dr. Robledo founded Advanced Interventional Pain Consultants in Katy, where he continues to practice.

