Premier Anesthesia adds 2 regional medical directors

Anesthesia practice management provider Premier Anesthesia has promoted Miguel Cervantes, MD, and Anthony Dominic, DO, to regional medical director positions.

In the roles, Dr. Cervantes and Dr. Dominic will improve communication processes and quality and will work on recruitment, onboarding, peer reviews and medical director support, according to a July 20 press release.

Dr. Cervantes has been with Premier since 2005 and has worked at multiple facilities. He has served as a medical director in both Texas and Washington and is on the medical board for three ASCs.

Dr. Dominic is a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 27 years of experience in patient care and customer service, transformational leadership and operational management.