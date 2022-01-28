Patient brain-damaged after physician goes overboard with anesthesia, complaint alleges

A Florida patient undergoing an outpatient procedure suffered severe brain damage, a heart attack and kidney failure after an anesthesiologist allegedly dropped his blood pressure too low for an extended period, according to a Florida Department of Health complaint.

Roger Gorman, MD, was the anesthesiologist during a Jan. 21, 2016, face-lift procedure, and the complaint alleges he used three separate anesthetic agents — Sevoflurane, Precedex and Propofol — that can each cause low blood pressure.

Dr. Gorman did not document justification for using the combination of anesthetics, the complaint alleges. The patient's blood pressure then fell more than 25 percent of his normal baseline, which the complaint says Dr. Gorman should have known would happen.

The complaint also alleges that he didn't record the patient's urine output and fluids, record end tidal carbon dioxide levels frequently enough, and didn't use fluid resuscitation or vasopressors — blood pressure-raising hormones — to treat the critical drop in blood pressure.