Partnership to place CareMount anesthesiologists at NYC Gramercy Surgery Centers

New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center is partnering with Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based CareMount Medical, part of Optum, for anesthesiology staffing.

The partnership will place CareMount anesthesiologists in each of Gramercy's ASCs, according to an April 5 news release. 

"In-network multispecialty surgery centers such as Gramercy are becoming a vital part of New York's healthcare infrastructure," said Rafael Axen, MD, senior medical director at CareMount Medical. "Patients, providers, and payers are looking to move cases into the lowest-cost setting without sacrificing quality of care. It's a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Despite the deal, Gramercy's centers will remain unaffiliated with major health systems and will continue to work with all credentialed surgeons across the specialties it offers.

