Pacira, Envision partner on regional anesthesia training program
Pacira BioSciences is collaborating with Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Physician Services to train anesthesiologists on techniques related to ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia.
What you should know:
1. The training will center around long-acting anesthetics like Exparel, Pacira's nonopioid offering.
2. The partnership will offer training with clinician instructors, live demonstrations and guided hands-on live model scanning.
3. EPS has more than 25,000 physician and advanced practice provider members across the U.S.
