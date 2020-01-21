Pacira, Envision partner on regional anesthesia training program

Pacira BioSciences is collaborating with Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Physician Services to train anesthesiologists on techniques related to ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia.

What you should know:

1. The training will center around long-acting anesthetics like Exparel, Pacira's nonopioid offering.

2. The partnership will offer training with clinician instructors, live demonstrations and guided hands-on live model scanning.

3. EPS has more than 25,000 physician and advanced practice provider members across the U.S.

More articles on surgery centers:

Baylor, Scott & White opens $80M hospital — 5 insights

Texas eye practice, surgery center to anchor $77M tower in the works — 5 key points

Alabama surgeon opens 40,000-square-foot medical plaza with ASC

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.