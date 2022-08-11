North American Partners in Anesthesia offers services to NYU Langone ASC

North American Partners in Anesthesia, an anesthesia-focused pain management company, is providing services to NYU Langone Ambulatory Surgery Center-Garden City (N.Y.).

North American Partners in Anesthesia is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company in the U.S., according to an Aug. 11 news release.

More than 10 North American Partners in Anesthesia clinicians serve in the ASC's six operating rooms.

North American Partners in Anesthesia provides services to nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 20 states.