CRNA pay in 2024: 5 stats to know

Working as a certified registered nurse anesthetist was recently named among the best — and highest-paying — jobs in healthcare for 2024 by U.S. News and World Report.

The role of CRNA was ranked as the sixth-best job in healthcare overall and the fifth-best paying occupation.

Here are five statistics providing insight into how certified registered nurse anesthetists are compensated:

1. The mean annual salary of CRNAs is $205,770, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

2. The average hourly pay for CRNAs is $98.93.

3. The average salary among the CRNAs in the top 10% of earners is equal to or greater than $239,200.

4. CRNAs among the bottom 10% of earners make $143,870 annually.

5. In a recent Medscape survey, 68% of CRNAs said they feel fairly compensated for their roles.