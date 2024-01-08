Anesthesia

CRNA vs. anesthesiologist pay: Key comparisons to know

Here are seven comparisons providing insight on compensation differences between certified registered nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologists, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

There are 46,540 actively practicing CRNAs in the U.S., compared to 37,430 anesthesiologists.

Figure

CRNAs

Anesthesiologists

Mean annual salary

$205,770

$302,970

Mean hourly wage

$98.93

$145.66

Median annual salary

$203,090

≥$239,200

 Avg. annual salary among bottom 10% of earners 

$143,870

$74,860

Avg. annual salary among top 10% of earners

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

 Avg. annual salary in highest-paying state for profession 

 $246,510 (California) 

 $422,040 (Nebraska) 

Avg. annual salary in lowest-paying state for profession

$168,470 (Oklahoma)

$205,800 (Wyoming)

