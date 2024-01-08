CRNA vs. anesthesiologist pay: Key comparisons to know

Here are seven comparisons providing insight on compensation differences between certified registered nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologists, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.
There are 46,540 actively practicing CRNAs in the U.S., compared to 37,430 anesthesiologists.
|
Figure
|
CRNAs
|
Anesthesiologists
|
Mean annual salary
|
$205,770
|
$302,970
|
Mean hourly wage
|
$98.93
|
$145.66
|
Median annual salary
|
$203,090
|
≥$239,200
|
Avg. annual salary among bottom 10% of earners
|
$143,870
|
$74,860
|
Avg. annual salary among top 10% of earners
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
Avg. annual salary in highest-paying state for profession
|
$246,510 (California)
|
$422,040 (Nebraska)
|
Avg. annual salary in lowest-paying state for profession
|
$168,470 (Oklahoma)
|
$205,800 (Wyoming)