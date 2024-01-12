Anesthesiologist vs. nurse anesthetist satisfaction rates

Anesthesiologist and nurse anesthetist careers have been named among the top paying jobs in healthcare for 2024 by U.S. News and World Report.

While anesthesiologists ranked first with an average salary of $239,200, nurse anesthetists ranked fifth with an average salary of $203,090.

Additionally, the positions have also been named overall best jobs in healthcare, with anesthesiologists coming in 13th and nurse anesthetists coming in sixth.

The publication scored jobs based on a number of factors, including salary, job market, future growth, stress and work-life balance.

On a scale of 0 to 10, anesthesiologists scored a 5.3 overall, with a 9.7 in salary, 4.9 in job market, 1.7 in future growth, 6.6 in stress and 2.5 in work-life balance.

In contrast, nurse anesthetists scored a 5.8, with a 9.2 in salary, 3.7 in job market, 3.9 in future growth, 6.4 in stress and 4.3 in work-life balance.