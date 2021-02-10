Court declines to dismiss sexual harassment case against anesthesiologist, Yale New Haven Hospital

A federal judge said Feb. 9 she would not dismiss sexual harassment charges against New Haven, Conn.-based institutions Yale University, Yale New Haven Hospital and cardiac anesthesiologist Manuel Lopes Fontes, MD.

Six Yale-New Haven physicians filed a series of lawsuits against Dr. Fontes, the hospital and the university in March 2020. The physicians claimed Yale New Haven Hospital and the university had a repeated history of allowing incidents of sexual harassment to occur with little to no punishment. They also claimed both institutions hired and promoted physicians with histories of sexual harassment.

Dr. Fontes was allegedly dismissed from two other medical insitutions after engaging in sexual harassment. Although the university and hospital were made aware of the allegations, he was hired to serve as a professor of anesthesiology with the college and was appointed chief of cardiac anesthesiology and director of clinical research in the hospital's anesthesiology department in 2015.

After joining Yale in 2015, Dr. Fontes allegedly sexually harassed two separate attending physicians, who had their identities protected in the lawsuit, and no disciplinary action was taken against him. The physicians then their individual instances when Dr. Fontes allegedly sexually harassed them. Dr. Fontes would also allegedly chide the female physicians for speaking out and disrupt opportunities the women had around research and career advancement.

Lawyers for Yale and Yale-New Haven attempted to get the case dismissed. Judge Janet Bond Arterton denied most of Yale's attempts to throw out the case. However, she dismissed a retaliation claim from one of the physicians because the alleged act of retaliation "could not be considered an adverse action."

A spokesperson for Yale-New Haven Hospital said: "We take all allegations of harassment and sexual harassment very seriously. YNHH only became aware of these allegations in late November 2019 and, when notified, immediately took steps to investigate and also asked Dr. Fontes, who has medical staff privileges at YNHH, to voluntarily surrender such medical privileges and also to refrain from contact, oversight or influence in the employment of any individuals at YNHH. Dr. Fontes agreed to do so and he has not performed any work at YNHH since early December 2019. We are very disappointed in yesterday’s ruling and will continue to vigorously defend our position."

View the original complaint here, and Ms. Arterton's decision here.

