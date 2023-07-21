Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 4 notes

Here are four anesthesiologists or anesthesia-related stories since June 28:

1. Anesthesia practice management provider Premier Anesthesia promoted Miguel Cervantes, MD, and Anthony Dominic, DO, to regional medical director positions.

2. The average annual wage for an anesthesiologist is $302,970, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here are the top-paying metropolitan areas for anesthesiologists.

3. Matthew Meyer, MD, associate professor of anesthesiology at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, spoke with Becker's to answer, "What do current anesthesia employment trends mean for independent ASCs?"

4. Surgery center owners and administrators are keeping a close eye on the anesthesia landscape. ASCs rely on great anesthesiologists and anesthesia group partnerships to perform their procedures, but in some markets independent anesthesiologists are hard to find. Here's what you need to know.