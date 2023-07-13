Anesthesia

Top-paying metropolitan areas for anesthesiologists

The average annual wage for an anesthesiologist is $302,970, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the top-paying metropolitan areas for anesthesiologists:

  • Allentown,Pa.-Bethlehem, Pa.-Easton, N.J.
  • Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
  • Charlotte, N.C.-Concord, N.C.-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
  • Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga.
  • Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa
  • Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.
  • Dothan, Ala.
  • Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich.
  • Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Kalamazoo-Portage, Mich.

