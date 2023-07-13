The average annual wage for an anesthesiologist is $302,970, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the top-paying metropolitan areas for anesthesiologists:

Allentown,Pa.-Bethlehem, Pa.-Easton, N.J.

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Charlotte, N.C.-Concord, N.C.-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.

Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga.

Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.

Dothan, Ala.

Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich.

Jacksonville, Fla.