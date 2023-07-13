The average annual wage for an anesthesiologist is $302,970, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the top-paying metropolitan areas for anesthesiologists:
- Allentown,Pa.-Bethlehem, Pa.-Easton, N.J.
- Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
- Charlotte, N.C.-Concord, N.C.-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
- Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga.
- Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.
- Dothan, Ala.
- Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich.
- Jacksonville, Fla.
- Kalamazoo-Portage, Mich.