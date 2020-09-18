Anesthesiologist sues New Jersey for $100M over 'fabricated' kickback charges

Anesthesiologist Terry Ramnanan, MD, is suing New Jersey for $100 million, claiming the nearly two years he spent defending himself against "fabricated charges" of illegal kickbacks caused irreparable damage to his reputation and 40-year career, according to New Jersey 101.5.

Then-Attorney General Christopher Porrino first announced charges against Dr. Ramnanan in August 2017. Dr. Ramnanan was accused of paying a chiropractor for patient referrals to his facility in Paramus, N.J., from 2012-16. The chiropractor had pleaded guilty a year earlier to conspiracy and other charges.

Mr. Porrino's successor, Gurbir Grewal, announced new charges against Dr. Ramnanan in June 2018. At that time, Dr. Ramnanan was accused of bribing another healthcare professional for patient referrals and committing insurance fraud.

In May 2019, New Jersey Superior Court Judge Robert Vinci dismissed all 10 counts against Dr. Ramnanan, saying the state "lost sight of its obligation to do justice and instead sought to indict the defendant on the most serious charges it could present."

On Sept. 16, Dr. Ramnanan filed a lawsuit saying there was "no evidence whatsoever" that he made illegal payments to the chiropractor, Ronald Hayek, with whom he had a "perfectly legal" monthly rental agreement. Dr. Ramnanan also alleges Mr. Grewal made "boastful postings" about the case on social media that "proved to be a devastating blow" to his practice.

Dr. Ramnanan's lawsuit names Mr. Grewal, four employees of the New Jersey Attorney General's Office and two chiropractors as defendants. They are accused of "highly unethical conduct," including fabricating evidence and leading witnesses to give false testimony. Mr. Porrino is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

